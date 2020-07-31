Watch now: Illinois has put 11 counties at ‘warning level’ for coronavirus resurgence. Here's where.

The counties at warning level include Jo Daviess County in the state’s northwestern corner and, in central Illinois, Cass and Sangamon counties, the latter of which includes Springfield.

The remaining warning level counties are in Metro East near St. Louis and southern Illinois: Gallatin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, St. Clair and White, according to the state health department.

The counties have experienced coronavirus outbreaks from a range of activities and settings, including parties, bars and restaurants, religious gatherings, long-term care facilities and sporting events, state health officials said.

“Residents of many communities are not wearing face coverings that have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the state Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. “Public health officials are finding that most contacts to cases are testing positive as well.”

Some of the counties that were issued warnings have imposed limits on activities considered risky for the spread of COVID-19, including a measure Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder imposed earlier this month making bars and restaurants that aren’t compliant with phase four rules in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan subject to fines and liquor license suspensions.