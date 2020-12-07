Watch now: Illinois health chief: Virus vaccine plan 'constantly in progress'

Ezike said that although the initial vaccine shipment falls far short of the 764,000 health care workers and nursing home residents designated to get it first, hundreds of thousands more doses will quickly follow.

Under the plan rolled out Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago will receive 23,000 doses of the vaccine that requires two doses administered weeks apart. The Illinois Department of Public Health will dole out the remaining 86,000 to the 50 Illinois counties with the highest death rates, Ezike said.

Medical centers in Peoria, Springfield, Urbana and Carbondale are in counties not on that list, raising the specter that front-line staff at facilities who have treated thousands of coronavirus patients will not be included in the first phase of the vaccination rollout.

A spokeswoman for HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield issued a statement saying the facility “will follow the state’s plan.” But Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said regional distributors should be near the front of the line. Langfelder has noted that Springfield’s hospitals treat patients from other counties that haven't enforced Pritzker’s rules about wearing masks and limiting gatherings.