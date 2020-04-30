Watch now: Illinois health officials announce 2,563 new coronavirus cases Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois health officials on Thursday reported another 141 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours along with 2,563 new cases as 13,200 tests were completed in that span.
The total deaths linked to the virus grew to 2,355 in the state, with 52,918 confirmed cases. A total of 269,867 tests have been completed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state now has 177 testing facilities across the state, up from 112 last Friday. Illinois has met its goal of testing at least 10,000 people for the virus daily for seven days.
“Testing, tracing and (personal protective equipment) are key to our ability to reopen our economy and keep people safe,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker also noted that modifications to the state’s stay-at-home order will take effect Friday.
Some state parks will open, golf will be allowed under certain guidelines, and retail stores can reopen to take orders online, over the phone and to offer delivery or curbside pickup. Elective surgeries will also resume in some areas and garden centers will open under strict social distancing guidelines.
Adults and children over the age of two will be required to wear facemasks in public beginning Friday as well.
“All these changes represent a shift in our approach to COVID-19, a shift made possible by the millions of Illinoisans who have stepped up by staying home and keeping each other safe,” Pritzker said.
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 2,563 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including the following 141 additional deaths:
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 males 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 16 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female over 100
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 4 males 90s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- Out of State: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
IDPH is reporting a total of 52,918 cases, including 2,355 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois.
