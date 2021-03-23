Watch now: Illinois is ‘kind of the place to be with periodical cicadas,’ researchers say as 17-year brood’s coming out party expected in one corner of the state

“You’ll have these huge emergences where cicadas will form chorus centers, where the males will just scream waiting for the females to fly in,” Dana said.

Reciprocating females from the same species flick their wings. Eggs laid by females in branches and twigs hatch in a month or two and orphan nymphs fall to the ground, burrowing down.

“A lot of them don’t make it very far,” Dana said. “But the ones that do set up a little tiny chamber in the soil around a root. And they have a strawlike mouth that they stick into the roots to drink.”

The cicadas grow and feed off xylem which provides a steady, if moderate, diet.

“As far as we know they don’t do much damage below ground, which is sort of cool because they’re taking all this really low-nutrient food and then bringing it above ground,” Dana said. “And then there’s this massive feast for every animal out.”

The mass emergences make for a good survival strategy — overwhelm predators to the point where they’ve eaten all they possibly can at the bug bacchanal. Dana said she’s seen photos of cut-open, cicada-stuffed snakes — copperheads are reportedly fond of the bugs. Some insectivorous birds can be brutal. Even dragonflies have plucked cicadas out of Dana’s net.