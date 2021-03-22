 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois’ latest mass coronavirus vaccination site to open Friday in Forest Park
topical

Watch now: Illinois' latest mass coronavirus vaccination site to open Friday in Forest Park

J.B. Pritzker in Decatur

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions during a visit to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur on Wednesday, March 17. Pritzker was highlighting efforts to make vaccine access more equitable across the state.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

A new mass vaccination site will open Friday in a former home improvement store in west suburban Forest Park, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Monday.

The Illinois National Guard will run the site, which will be capable of administering 1,000 doses per day at the start. The site will be open to all Illinois residents who are eligible to be vaccinated.

As of Monday, that group expanded to include government and higher education workers and members of the media. On March 29, vaccine eligibility will expand to include food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders.

The groups are being added to the previously eligible categories of front-line workers, people 65 and older and those 16 and older with certain preexisting health conditions.

There are now more than 900 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public.

These locations can be viewed online at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/.

For those having difficulty navigating online services to make vaccination appointments, the Vaccine Appointment Call Center may be able to assist. This hotline is available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight. The phone number is 1-833-621-1284.

This story will be updated. 

