Watch now: Illinois members of Congress react as U.S. Capitol is stormed

Democratic Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville reported that “the situation at the Capitol has become dangerous.”

“This is what weeks of undermining democracy has led to, and blame for this disgraceful situation lays at the feet of the President and the Members of Congress who have put loyalty to him above their loyalty to the Constitution,” Foster tweeted. “Every Member should call this what it is: an attempted coup, and call for it to end immediately.”

In a live interview on WGN TV, Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago reported from inside the House chamber that some members were wearing gas masks inside the chamber and said “there are 6-7 people with bookcases and chairs, impromptu barricades” as protesters banged on the doors outside.

“The most important democracy in the world has been assaulted today,” Quigley said.

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago called the moment “a sad day for our country” and told WGN the protesters had created “plenty of disruption in the Capitol.”

“I am sheltering in place,” Garcia tweeted from his office near the Capitol. “My staff and I are safe, but this is a shameful day for our country.”