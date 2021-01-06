 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois members of Congress react as U.S. Capitol is stormed
Members of Illinois congressional delegation expressed disgust Wednesday after a horde of protesters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon after President Donald Trump urged his supporters to stage a march on the building as Congress met to certify the results of the presidential election.

With both chambers of Congress abruptly adjourned and Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rushed out by Capitol police, members of Congress were urged to shelter in place, according to various reports. Many of them, however, took to social media to express their outrage.

Protesters swarm to Capitol, halt session on Biden victory

“This is a coup attempt,” Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon tweeted.

"Americans cherish our right to free speech & peaceful protest. But what’s happening in our nation’s capital is not just unacceptable, it’s un-American. Please pray for peace & the safety of our brave law enforcement & 1st responders," U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, tweeted. 

Democratic Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville reported that “the situation at the Capitol has become dangerous.”

“This is what weeks of undermining democracy has led to, and blame for this disgraceful situation lays at the feet of the President and the Members of Congress who have put loyalty to him above their loyalty to the Constitution,” Foster tweeted. “Every Member should call this what it is: an attempted coup, and call for it to end immediately.”

Electoral College Protests

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In a live interview on WGN TV, Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago reported from inside the House chamber that some members were wearing gas masks inside the chamber and said “there are 6-7 people with bookcases and chairs, impromptu barricades” as protesters banged on the doors outside.

“The most important democracy in the world has been assaulted today,” Quigley said.

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago called the moment “a sad day for our country” and told WGN the protesters had created “plenty of disruption in the Capitol.”

“I am sheltering in place,” Garcia tweeted from his office near the Capitol. “My staff and I are safe, but this is a shameful day for our country.”

Said U.S. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria: "I have always fought for the right to peacefully protest, but there is a stark difference between protesting and rioting. Lawlessness is never an acceptable answer. This must end now. Thank you to Capitol Police and law enforcement for working to keep people safe."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates also leveled her disgust on Twitter.

“I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol,” Duckworth tweeted. “I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy.”

Electoral College Protests

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove tweeted that “the president and his enablers have unleashed a beast.

“They alone MAY have the power to get it under control. This is an attempted coup,” Casten said. “We need a whole of government approach to secure our democracy right now, not some childish partisan posturing.”

After protesters had breached the Capitol, Trump tweeted calling for peace and for protesters to listen to police. Before that, Trump sharply criticized his vice president for not intervening to block the certification of the election.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” Trump tweeted.

“You are not protecting the country,” Kinzinger replied to Trump on Twitter. “Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster.“

