Watch now: Illinois officials, immigration advocates applaud DACA decision

+3 Central Illinois lawmakers express frustration, concern over COVID-19, budget Central Illinois Republican lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday about what they see as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s failure to include the legislature in determining how to reopen Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those is Jesus Perez, a recent college graduate from Northeastern Illinois University who is now active in a neighborhood association in Chicago. He said during a video conference Thursday that DACA made it possible for him to become the first college graduate in his family.

“One of my biggest incentives to pursue education was because of the DACA program,” he said. “The DACA program helped me envision an opportunity that seemed impossible when I was a young high school student.”

In 2017, shortly after President Donald Trump took office, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security moved quickly to terminate the program, arguing the Obama administration exceeded its authority in enacting the program and that DACA conflicted with the Immigration and Naturalization Act.

Lawsuits quickly followed in New York, California and the District of Columbia, and in each case district courts agreed with plaintiffs who had argued the Trump administration’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious” because DHS had not given sufficient reason for taking the action.

All three district courts sided with the plaintiffs. But while the cases were on appeal, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen issued a memo attempting to explain the agency’s reasoning more fully.