Watch now: Illinois officials urge COVID-19 caution amid backdrop of modest progress

When the vaccine becomes available, she will take it if it is indeed approved by the FDA, she said.

“I do trust in vaccines. I trust in the development and approval system that has been created in this country, and from what is known, the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine has been evaluated appropriately,” she said.

She said it’s important for public health officials to dispel rumors about the vaccine.

“I think more people than not are interested in getting this vaccine, and the job of the Public Health Department, of the government, is to ensure that everyone has the adequate information with which to make the best choice for themselves and their families,” she said. “So it's not going to be about coercing anyone. It's about communicating with everyone, making sure they have the right facts to make the best decision.”

Ezike said Federally Qualified Health Centers, state-run testing sites and other places will distribute the vaccines in an effort to make them available to all who want them.