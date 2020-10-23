Watch now: Illinois places half of the state’s 102 counties at ‘warning level’ for coronavirus resurgence

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state is now reporting 364,033 known cases and 9,418 deaths of people with COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic. The seven-day statewide test positivity rate ticked down slightly to 5.6%, from 5.7% a day earlier.

The 3,874 newly diagnosed cases came out of a batch of 82,256 tests conducted during a 24-hour period. To date, the state reports that more than 7.1 million coronavirus screenings have been conducted in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people across Illinois with COVID-19 were hospitalized, up from 1,812 two weeks earlier. Of those hospitalized patients, 511 were in intensive care units and 197 were on ventilators.

