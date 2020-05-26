Watch now: Illinois public health officials say there are positive signs in coronavirus trends

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday the state's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 are working and that every region is on track to move into the third phase of his reopening plan Friday.

Over the past week, just 9.2% of coronavirus tests came back positive, well below the benchmarks required to move forward in the state's regional, phased reopening plan.

Hospitalizations dropped to a six-week low with nearly 1,200 fewer beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and more than 30% of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds were available.

Help us cover the reopening of Central Illinois We were able to get a first look over the weekend at the process for reopening the state.

The week ending in May 16 was the first where there were fewer coronavirus deaths than in the previous week since the pandemic began, according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A total of 780 individuals died of COVID-19 complications that week. While that number marks 780 individuals who left loved ones behind, the number also represents a positive sign, Ezike said.