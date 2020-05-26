Watch now: Illinois public health officials say there are positive signs in coronavirus trends

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday the state's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 are working and that every region is on track to move into the third phase of his reopening plan Friday.
Over the past week, just 9.2% of coronavirus tests came back positive, well below the benchmarks required to move forward in the state's regional, phased reopening plan.
Hospitalizations dropped to a six-week low with nearly 1,200 fewer beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and more than 30% of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds were available.
We were able to get a first look over the weekend at the process for reopening the state.
The week ending in May 16 was the first where there were fewer coronavirus deaths than in the previous week since the pandemic began, according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A total of 780 individuals died of COVID-19 complications that week. While that number marks 780 individuals who left loved ones behind, the number also represents a positive sign, Ezike said.
"I am hopeful that this fact is the beginning of a downward trend," Ezike said. "But of course that also depends on all of us and making sure we're doing all we can to decrease the transmission of this virus."
Public health officials announced 1,178 new cases of coronavirus and 39 deaths statewide for a total of 113,195 cases and 4,923 deaths since the pandemic began.
In the 24 hours prior to the governor's daily news briefing Tuesday, 17,230 individuals were tested for a total of 786,794 tests conducted so far.
