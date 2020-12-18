Watch now: Illinois ramps up statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort

“We’re very far from that, but as close as we get to that, in the meantime I think as more people are vaccinated the test positivity will likely go down because transmission will be decreased with every single vaccine that is actually put into the arms of individuals,” Ezike said Thursday. “I expect that we will continue to see improved trajectories as more and more people are vaccinated. We can get to the point where there’s very low community transmission. We can get to the point where there’s so few cases that we can contact trace everyone in real time, that there won’t be backups in the labs in terms of getting results, we can identify people quickly, we can contact trace and isolate people quickly, we can quarantine the few people that would need to be quarantined because we’re not dealing with massive numbers.”