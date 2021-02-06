Watch now: Illinois reaches new record for single day vaccine doses administered

On Thursday, the total number of vaccines administered in the state reached 1.2 million, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily in the state is 49,082 doses.

While some lawmakers continue to criticize Pritzker for the pace of vaccine rollout in the state, he said the state is the sixth most populous in the nation and was the sixth in the nation to surpass one million doses administered.

“But remember, there isn’t enough vaccine being delivered to us by the vaccine manufacturers that are providing it right now,” Pritzker said. “It will be weeks before all of those who are eligible will be able to get it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yet, Pritzker said he is hopeful as the pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson announced Thursday that it has submitted its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

FDA officials announced that outside experts are set to discuss the vaccine at a public meeting on Feb. 26, the Washington Post reported.