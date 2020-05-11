Watch now: Illinois receives first shipment COVID-19 treatment drug

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ top health official on Monday said the state has received its first shipment of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has proven early success as a treatment for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the federal government shipped 140 cases of Remdesivir vials to Illinois on Saturday. She said each case of the drug, which is injected intravenously, provides treatment to about five patients.
“The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recently conducted a clinical trial and found that patients who received Remdesivir had a statistically significant shorter time to recovery, compared to those receiving a post placebo,” Ezike said during state leaders’ daily briefing on COVID-19.
Ezike said IDPH sent cases of Remdesivir to 14 hospitals around the state by considering hospitalization and intensive care data, as well as hospitals that are treating the most critically ill patients and patients of color.
“We do expect to receive more Remdesivir in the future, but our hope is that the allocation that we received on Saturday can already help to improve outcomes for some patients who need it most,” she said.
Monday’s briefing was the first held via video conference after a senior staffer in the office of Gov. JB Pritzker tested positive for COVID-19.
“For that reason, in accordance with the best public health practices of protocol and recommendations of doctors, the rest of our team, myself included, is working from home for the time being,” Pritzker said.
The governor added that his office “is very much still in full operation and all aspects of the executive branch will function as they have been.”
IDPH reported 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 54 addtional deaths. Illinois has now reported a total of 79,007 cases and 3,459 deaths. There were 12,441 tests performed in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 442,425.
Ezike said that 30 residents and 10 staff members at the state-run veterans home in Manteno are confirmed to have COVID-19 after everyone was tested. Everyone at the LaSalle veterans home was also tested, with one resident testing positive. That resident, Ezike said, has since tested negative.
Tests are ongoing at the veterans homes in Quincy and Anna. Neither location has yet to report a COVID-19 case.
Ezike added that 4,319 people remain in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 1,248 are in intestine care units and 730 are on ventilators.
Earlier story ...
The governor's office released the following statement about reopening the state based on the regional model announced last week:
Gov. Pritzker Releases Updated Statewide Model, Regional Metrics for Restore Illinois Health Regions
As top researchers from Illinois’ higher education institutions continue to build out and improve the state’s coronavirus model with real-time data, Governor JB Pritzker released an updated statewide model and regional metrics tracking progress in the Restore Illinois reopening plan.
STATEWIDE MODEL
Compared to the previous model forecasts which predicted peaking between late April and early May, that timeframe of plateauing near a peak has been expanded from mid-May into mid-June in Illinois. Daily death and hospital capacity data over the course of the last two and a half weeks have informed the model and led to the updated predictions.
A later and lower peak is a positive indicator of flattening the curve and a result of a slowdown of the state’s rate of transmission, which leads to a slower rate of increase over a longer period. Under current mitigations, hospital bed and ventilator capacity remains sufficient to treat COVID-19 patients. In other words, Illinois will reach the peak without overloading the state’s health care system as seen in other parts of the world.
The state’s modeling efforts are led by top researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern School of Medicine, the University of Chicago, the Chicago and Illinois Departments of Public Health (IDPH), and managed by Civis Analytics, using IDPH’s data of COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, ventilator and ICU usage from hospitals in Illinois.
REGIONAL METRICS
All four of the regions are meeting many of the key metrics, with three of the four on pace to meet all of the Restore Illinois reopening metrics to move forward after the 28-day period: North-Central, Central and Southern.
As of midnight, May 8, the Northeast region’s positivity rate is at 22.3 percent, higher than the 20 percent cap on this metric to move into the next phase. The North-Central region is at 9.1 percent, the Central region at 6.0 percent, and the Southern region at 10.5 percent.
All of the regions have seen a dip in hospitalizations since May 1st: 18.6 percent decrease in the Northeast region, 35.8 percent decrease in the North-Central region, 44.4 percent decrease in the Central region, and 54.3 percent decrease in the Southern region.
A requirement to move forward to next phase is that a region sees no overall increase, rather stability or a decrease, in hospital admissions for COVID-like illness across a 28-day period.
As of midnight May 8, all four regions met the third requirement of available surge capacity of at least 14 percent for ICU beds, medical/surgical beds, and ventilators.
Region
Med/Surge Bed Availability
ICU Bed Availability
Ventilator Availability
Northeast
17.8%
18.8%
64.3%
North-Central
41.1%
40.6%
64.9%
Central
52.4%
44.2%
74.6%
Southern
45.8%
28%
80.7%
Earlier story ...
Watch now: New coronavirus totals for Illinois released
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,266 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state, as well as the following 54 additional deaths:
- Boone County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 unknowns 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 female over 100
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
Illinois is reporting a total of 79,007 cases, including 3,459 deaths, in 98 counties in .
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials delivered the daily update from home, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
Earlier story ...
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago staff working from home after colleague tests positive for COVID-19
DAN PETRELLA
Chicago Tribune
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Chicago office staff will be working from home after a senior staff member in the governor’s office tested positive for the new coronavirus, Pritzker’s office announced Monday.
Pritzker was tested Sunday, and the results were negative, according to the governor’s office. The rest of the governor’s staff who have been reporting to the office also tested negative, the office said.
The governor’s office says about 20 staff members have been working from the James R. Thompson Center, following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and social distancing measures. The rest of the office staff already was working from home.
Among those who now will be working from home is Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who is leading the state’s response to COVID-19, Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said.
The staff member who tested positive late last week, was not showing symptoms and had been in close contact with the governor and other staff.
Pritzker will continue to hold weekdays news briefings from his home.
The office at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago is undergoing a deep cleaning, and the governor and his staff will return once they are cleared to do so by the Department of Public Health.
In April, another member of Pritzker’s Chicago office staff tested positive for the coronavirus.The employee started to feel unwell on March 26 and immediately went home, Pritzker said at the time.
Pritzker and Ezike said at an April 7 news briefing that they hadn’t been tested for COVID-19 because they hadn’t exhibited symptoms.
Pritzker did not have “regular, close contact” with the staffer who became ill in late March.
