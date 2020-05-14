Watch now: Illinois releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 3,239 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 138 additional deaths.

The state is now reporting a total of 87,937 cases and 3,928 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases are in 99 counties and have affected individuals ranging in age from infants to those older than 100.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,678 specimens for a total of 512,037.

The state released the following details about the additional deaths reported Thursday: