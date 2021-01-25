Watch now: Illinois reports 2,944 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, lowest since beginning of fall surge in mid-October

“So you don’t want to overbuild, but you want to be ready with the infrastructure when the vaccines and the number of doses increase,” he said.

The state also announced a webpage with more information on the coronavirus vaccination plan is now available at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Earlier Monday, two northwestern Illinois regions were cleared for expanded indoor dining and relaxed restrictions on a range of businesses under Pritzker’s coronavirus opening plan, state public health officials announced.

In the nine-county region in the northwest corner of the state, which includes Rockford, DeKalb and Galena, and the 20-county region just south of it that stretches from Kendall and Grundy counties to the Quad Cities and Peoria, restaurants and bars are now open for indoor dining and drinking for parties of up to 10 people, as long as indoor tables are spaced at least 6 feet apart.

The regions join three other Downstate regions — two in central Illinois and one in far southern Illinois — in reaching state bench marks that allow them to return to phase four in Pritzker’s reopening plan. That phase represents the least restrictive slate of rules since COVID-19 took hold in March.