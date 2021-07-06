Watch now: Illinois reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since start of pandemic

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported zero deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March 2020 — a sign of how far the state has come since the pandemic took hold.

Though the state didn’t report any fatalities on Monday, that doesn’t necessarily mean no one died of the illness. It’s possible no deaths were recorded Monday because of reporting delays tied to the Fourth of July holiday on Sunday. Reporting has often been delayed on weekends and holidays throughout the pandemic.

Deaths are reported by the state health department for the date on which it receives the reports, not when the deaths actually occurred. The state reported Tuesday that 16 people died of COVID-19.

Still, it’s a big change from the spring of 2020 and this past winter when the state was frequently reporting more than 100 deaths a day. The number of deaths peaked Dec. 2, with 238 fatalities reported that day in Illinois.

In all, 23,272 people had died of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Tuesday, according to the state health department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 117 new cases Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday he was pleased with the low rate of infections in Illinois. But he cautioned that the delta variant remains a concern and he encouraged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

“The delta variant gets people sicker faster, and that’s very disconcerting, but let’s be honest, if you’re vaccinated, you’re very well protected,” Pritzker said.

About 70% of Illinois residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting 70% of our adult population vaccinated is a big milestone, but it’s not enough,” Pritzker said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0