Watch now: Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000

The geography of the problem has shifted. While Chicago produced the largest share of COVID-19 cases in the spring, other areas of Illinois are seeing the surge now.

Though the numbers are increasing in Chicago, the city and the three COVID-19 monitoring regions surrounding it are under their spring numbers for hospitalizations. The seven remaining regions in northern, central and southern Illinois have in-patient numbers as high as 3 1/2 times what they were in late April and early May.

Deaths Tuesday numbered 79. Illinois has seen an average of 59 deaths per day in the past week, compared with 45 deaths daily in the seven days prior to that.

Overall, the virus has claimed 10,289 Illinois lives amid 511,183 cases.

Chicago officials rolled out an updated travel order, organizing states into three threat levels but advising against all travel to nearly every state. Arwady said Chicago is seeing increases in cases across all ages and ethnicity groups, though Latinos remain most disproportionately affected.

“Now is not the time to be traveling. Now is not the time to be gathering," Arwady said. “It is not the time to have people into your home who do not already live there.”