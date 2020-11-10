Watch now: Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois set another single-day record for coronavirus infections Tuesday, pushing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began past 500,000.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented statistics to show that hospitalizations are nearing their spring peak, when the initial wave of infections had officials scrambling for hospital beds and professionals to tend them.
State public health officials reported 12,623 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, nearly 15% higher than the previous record set Saturday, when cases also topped 12,000.
In Chicago, officials reported a daily average of 1,686 new cases, roughly four times higher than a month ago. "There are no signs of slowing,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.
Hospitalizations jumped 7.5% in one day to 4,742. The seven-day average of 4,207 in hospital beds is creeping toward the 4,822 average hit on May 5. The health care professionals who are caring for COVID-19 patients are bearing an unsustainable burden, Pritzker said.
“It’s a difficult time for them. They’re doing amazing work. But we must not let them become overrun,” Pritzker said.
“They have a message for everyone listening: They implore you to make sure that everyone wears a mask and stops gathering with a large number of people in your homes. They need your help.”
The geography of the problem has shifted. While Chicago produced the largest share of COVID-19 cases in the spring, other areas of Illinois are seeing the surge now.
Though the numbers are increasing in Chicago, the city and the three COVID-19 monitoring regions surrounding it are under their spring numbers for hospitalizations. The seven remaining regions in northern, central and southern Illinois have in-patient numbers as high as 3 1/2 times what they were in late April and early May.
Deaths Tuesday numbered 79. Illinois has seen an average of 59 deaths per day in the past week, compared with 45 deaths daily in the seven days prior to that.
Overall, the virus has claimed 10,289 Illinois lives amid 511,183 cases.
Chicago officials rolled out an updated travel order, organizing states into three threat levels but advising against all travel to nearly every state. Arwady said Chicago is seeing increases in cases across all ages and ethnicity groups, though Latinos remain most disproportionately affected.
“Now is not the time to be traveling. Now is not the time to be gathering," Arwady said. “It is not the time to have people into your home who do not already live there.”
COVID-19 Illinois: Total cases
To comply with the travel order, visitors to the city must quarantine for two weeks with few exceptions. The order also applies to Chicago residents returning from a visit to a designated state. Those violating the order could face hefty fines.
Thirteen states, including Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana are at the highest level.
Illinois hit another pandemic milestone Tuesday, this one welcomed. The state processed for the first time more than 100,000 tests for the virus in 24 hours. Pritzker and medical officials say that testing — and tracing people who have had contact with those who test positive for COVID-19 — are key to containing the outbreak.
From Wuhan to the White House: A timeline of COVID-19’s spread
From Wuhan to college campus: A timeline of COVID-19's spread
Dec. 30, 2019: Chinese doctor sounds the alarm
Dec. 31, 2019: Chinese health authorities notice mysterious cases of pneumonia
Jan. 4, 2020: WHO starts tracking illnesses in Wuhan
Jan. 11: The first coronavirus death is reported
Jan. 13: The virus spreads to other countries
Jan. 23: Wuhan is locked down
Jan. 30: WHO declares a Public Health Emergency
Feb. 2: First death outside of China
Feb. 5: Cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan
Feb. 11: The disease gets a new name
Feb. 14: First death in Europe
Feb. 19: COVID-19 arrives in Iran
Feb. 23: Cases of COVID-19 explode in Italy
Feb. 26: First case reported in Latin America, more cases in Europe
Feb. 28: Cases spike in Europe, first U.S. death
March 7: Death toll continues to rise
March 11: WHO declares COVID-19 to be global pandemic
sort of
March 13: Trump declares a national emergency
March 15: Europe shuts down
March 19: China reports no new local infections
March 20: Deaths exceed 10,000 globally
March 23: United Kingdom locks down
March 24: India, a country of 1.3 billion people, shuts down
March 24: Tokyo Summer Olympics postponed
March 25: U.S. government announces $2 trillion aid plan
March 26: Record unemployment filings in U.S.
March 26: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000
March 27: U.S. surpasses Italy for most cases worldwide
March 27: Nearly half of all Americans under lockdown
April 2: Over 1 million confirmed cases worldwide
April 5: First U.S. animal tests positive for the virus
April 13: Global COVID-19 case count surpasses 2 million
April 14: Trump halts funding to WHO
April 15: Stimulus bill begins to help Americans
April 19: Nursing home deaths pass 7,000
April 20: Trump announces ban on U.S. immigration
April 20: Protests to reopen the country erupt across America
April 21: Georgia draws scrutiny with plan to reopen the state early
April 23: President signs off on $484 billion small-business stimulus bill
May 4: J. Crew files for bankruptcy
July 9: Cases continue spiking and reaching new record highs
July 23: US passes 4 million cases nationwide
August-September: Congress fails to pass new COVID-19 relief bill
August 17: U.N.C. Chapel Hill goes online one week after reopening
August 26: Abbott antigen test approved
September 16: CDC releases vaccination playbook
September 19: U.S. death toll passes 200,000
October 2: COVID-19 reaches the White House
October 12-13: Medical trials paused
Nov. 4: US passes 100,000 new cases in one day
Nov. 9: Pfizer releases preliminary vaccine trial data
