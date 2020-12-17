Watch now: Illinois spared COVID-19 'surge,' but deaths still mounting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For anyone following Illinois COVID-19 statistics, the dreadful November numbers dwarf December's, a time when most expect the spread to push infection rates even higher. Meanwhile, it's easy to forget the frightening numbers from the onslaught of the virus last spring, when officials talked about "doubling rates" in judging transmission speed and they spent about $160 million turning the country's largest convention center into an auxiliary hospital should traditional wards be overrun.

The AP analysis shows that during one of the darker periods of the spring, from April 16 to May 15, new cases averaged just 2,193 per day, with an average daily death rate of 104.

This week, thousands of health care workers, including in Illinois, are beginning to receive the first doses of a vaccine to prevent the coronavirus illness. But Ezike urged continued precautions against transmission— staying home, wearing a face mask in public, staying 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently.

"Send holiday cards, drop off gifts, do caroling outside, call, video chat, text, but stick with the people that you live with," Ezike said. "I especially want to encourage the young adults who sometimes feel invincible that you, too, need to take precautions."