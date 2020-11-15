Watch now: Illinois virus numbers: 166 deaths, 11K new or likely cases

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois reported 11,028 new or probable coronavirus cases Saturday and 166 deaths.
A delay in data had prevented earlier reporting of 66 of the deaths, the Department of Public Health said.
Illinois hospitals said they had 5,415 patients with COVID-19 on Friday night, including 9% on ventilators.
The number of new or probable statewide cases was below Friday's record-setting 15,415.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations soar across the Midwest amid shortages of health care workers, the situation in some places is becoming severe.
Local health officials issued a stay-at-home advisory for suburban Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also urged Chicago residents to stay home to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made similar pleas, saying he could step up restrictions if things don’t change.
The Cook County medical examiner is bringing back refrigerated trailers to handle the increase in dead bodies.
Elsewhere, St. Louis County's executive, Dr. Sam Page, on Friday announced strict new regulations that seek to slow the spread of the disease.
For four weeks starting Tuesday, St. Louis County residents are being told to stay home except to go to work or school, shop, exercise or get medical care. Residents were advised to establish social groups of 10 or fewer relatives and/or friends. The four-week period includes Thanksgiving but ends before Christmas.
Also, in-person service at bars and restaurants will be shut down, though carry-out and outside dining will be allowed. Businesses, gyms and places of worship will be reduced to 25% capacity, down from 50%. Those inside must wear masks.
California on Thursday became the second state — behind Texas — to eclipse a million known cases, while the U.S. has surpassed 10 million infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The nation’s most populous state — with 40 million residents — ranks 39th nationwide in the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
