Watch now: Immigrants sworn in as citizens at Wrigley Field ahead of 4th of July

After more than three decades living in Chicago, Jose Alberto Flores, 54, finally sat in one of the bleachers at Wrigley Field, home to his all-time favorite baseball team, the Cubs. But he wasn’t there to watch them play.

“Yet,” he laughed.

Flores was one of nearly 200 immigrants from the Chicago area who were sworn in as United States citizens by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois at a ceremony Friday, held for the first time at the iconic stadium.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Tom Ricketts, chairman of the Chicago Cubs, along with several judges from the Northern District of Illinois, welcomed the new citizens from 45 countries and urged them to continue contributing to democracy.

“As you write the new chapter of your story, I urge you to make it a meaningful chapter; participate wholeheartedly in the citizenship responsibilities,” said Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois. “I hope you’ll serve in a jury when you’re called, that you’ll run for office or even become a judge.”

Pallmeyer, who said she is a devoted fan of the Cubs, thanked the Cubs’ organization for hosting the event during Independence Day weekend and said that the hospitality “embodies the welcome I hope every new citizen feels when they become a U.S. citizen.”

Wrigley Field is recognized as a national landmark and is 107 years old.

“It feels fitting and right to welcome new citizens here where baseball, America’s game, truly America’s pastime, is played in the best ballpark that was ever made,” Ricketts said. “We all hope that you’ll be back here many, many times.”

Flores, wearing a blue Cubs hat and a small U.S. flag on the pocket of his plaid shirt, couldn’t stop smiling after the ceremony.

He plans to return with his children to finally watch a Cubs game during the summer. A father of four, Flores said his children motivated him to become a citizen after more than two decades of being a permanent resident.

“I did this to ensure that they have a better future,” Flores said. But his main reason for becoming a naturalized citizen, he said, was the ability to finally vote.

“What if we get another president like Trump and he wants to kick us all out again?” Flores laughed.

Donald Trump’s presidency was often criticized for anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies that slowed down the process, or made it more difficult for immigrants to become citizens, said Carlos Arango, a pro-immigrant advocate in the Chicago area.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has issued an executive order to make the naturalization process more accessible, including making $10 million in grants for citizenship preparation programs.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also released the Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization, a guide intended to break down barriers to U.S. citizenship and promote naturalization to all who are eligible, as outlined in the executive order.

“Becoming a United States citizen is a tremendous privilege,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a written statement. “New citizens, strengthened with the power and responsibilities that American citizenship brings, make our Nation better. This strategy will ensure that aspiring citizens are able to pursue naturalization through a clear and coordinated process.”

The road to becoming a citizen wasn’t easy, said Flores, who arrived in the Chicago area in 1988 after crossing the border and living without authorization for a couple of years before becoming a permanent resident. He encouraged others to become naturalized citizens if they have the opportunity to do so.

“This is a step forward,” he added.

Out of the 172 new citizens, the largest group was from India, with 40 immigrants, and the second largest group was from Mexico, with 25, said Julie Hodek, public information officer for the District Court.

In his speech, Pritzker invited other permanent residents to consider naturalization as he told the story of his great-grandfather, who migrated to Illinois in search of a better life.

U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee, who is a naturalized citizen and is the first Korean American ever to serve as an Article III judge in the Northern District of Illinois, administered the Oath of Allegiance and congratulated the crowd. Lee told his personal story and the struggles he and his family faced.

“With hard work and opportunity, anyone can accomplish their dreams,” Lee said.

Some of those sworn in talked about how the event was the fulfillment of their own dreams.

Shaina Patngia arrived in this country about six years ago. At 25, she was the first in her family to attend college and the first to become a U.S. citizen.

That was a dream she had when her family all moved to Chicago from India.

“My parents are next,” she said.

Kishore Konudula, 32, said he came to the United States from India to finish his master’s degree and then set out to find a job. Now the data scientist said he can have the “peace of mind” to work and live here forever.

