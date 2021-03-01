Watch now: Indiana prison officer killed while helping coworker buried in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Luke Doedtman waited patiently for the arrival of his uncle, Lt. Eugene Lasco, at Graceland Cemetery.
A lieutenant with Indiana Department of Corrections who was born in Decatur, Lasco, 57, died Feb. 21 after being stabbed at Indiana State Prison, where he worked for nearly 12 years. The state Department of Corrections said he was assisting 22-year-old Sgt. Padrick Schmitt, who was wounded in the attack.
“He went above what was expected,” Doedtman, 28, said.
A police escort accompanied him from Michigan City, Indiana, to Graceland Cemetery in Decatur for burial, arriving at the site which included a large flag, hanging from a Decatur Fire Department ladder truck, waving in the wind, and even more flags lining the path the procession followed to the site of the intimate ceremony attended by about two dozen loved ones.
He was laid to rest with other Lasco family members, including his mother, Hester Walker.
Monday’s ceremony followed a much larger remembrance of Lasco's life Sunday evening that included family, friends, state dignitaries and coworkers.
“We feel he died as a hero,” Doedtman said. “He didn’t have to do what he did.”
Officials said Lasco and Schmitt were in a common area about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 when inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, attacked Schmitt and stabbed him multiple times, according to previous reporting by The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Lasco went to help Schmitt, and Campbell stabbed Lasco, officials said.
Both Lasco and Schmitt were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where Lasco was pronounced dead. His death was ruled a homicide, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said.
This story will be updated.
Burial service for Lt. Eugene Lasco at Graceland Cemetery
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Police were searching Thursday for a Northwest Indiana traveling nurse wanted on charges alleging he forced a car-crash victim to have sex with him in exchange for pain medication that the victim had been begging for.
Edward Guerra Kodatt, who was appointed Sunday to replace Former Speaker Michael Madigan, resigned abruptly Wednesday after Madigan and Chicago Ald. Marty Quinn issued a statement Tuesday night urging Kodatt to step down in light of unspecified “alleged questionable conduct.”
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger warned Sunday that a Republican Party led by former President Donald Trump and supporters in party leadership will practice a politics of motivating voters through fear and urged the GOP to unify around truth and an optimistic future.
New Democratic House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch suggested Wednesday that the state should again ask voters to approve a graduated-rate income tax, but this time target the new money toward paying down Illinois’ massive pension debt.
Less than 50 miles away from one of the largest freshwater systems on Earth, groundwater is running out in northeastern Illinois.
1 of 2
Indiana Department of Corrections honor guard members take part in the service for Lt. Eugene Lasco on Monday at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. Lasco, 57, who was born in Decatur, died Feb. 21 after being stabbed at Indiana State Prison.