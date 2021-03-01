Watch now: Indiana prison officer killed while helping coworker buried in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Luke Doedtman waited patiently for the arrival of his uncle, Lt. Eugene Lasco, at Graceland Cemetery.

A lieutenant with Indiana Department of Corrections who was born in Decatur, Lasco, 57, died Feb. 21 after being stabbed at Indiana State Prison, where he worked for nearly 12 years. The state Department of Corrections said he was assisting 22-year-old Sgt. Padrick Schmitt, who was wounded in the attack.

“He went above what was expected,” Doedtman, 28, said.

A police escort accompanied him from Michigan City, Indiana, to Graceland Cemetery in Decatur for burial, arriving at the site which included a large flag, hanging from a Decatur Fire Department ladder truck, waving in the wind, and even more flags lining the path the procession followed to the site of the intimate ceremony attended by about two dozen loved ones.