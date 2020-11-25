Watch now: Inside an Illinois factory that makes germ-zapping robots that kill COVID-19 virus

It is not clear what role the robot will play, but Universal Television, which produces the show, said it will be a visible prop during the season.

In the real world, its role is much more important.

Since the first prototype was sold in 2011 to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, the robot has been refined and is now in its 5th generation.

In 2014, LightStrike was brought in to clean up the room at Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas where Thomas Eric Duncan became the first person to die of Ebola in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 12 million people and killed more than 257,000 in the U.S. alone, according to Johns Hopkins, has increased the need at hospitals, and broadened the potential applications for the robot, Miller said.

“In three years from now, you’re not going to stay in a hotel that hasn’t been disinfected with a UV light,” Miller said.