Watch now: Is snow heading our way? A look at the latest Central Illinois forecast

LINCOLN — Central Illinois can expect freezing rain and some accumulation of ice overnight and into the early hours of New Year's Day.

Meteorologist Scott Baker of the National Weather Service in Lincoln said a low-pressure system moving into the area will bring freezing rain. The Mattoon area will likely see about a tenth of an inch of accumulation, while Decatur and Bloomington could see as much as a quarter inch.

"Temperatures should warm up through the late overnight into morning and throughout the day," Baker said. "Everything turns into rain fall through part of the afternoon and as the system exits tomorrow evening."

North of Interstate 72, the rain should change into snow by Friday evening, with some accumulation expected. The Mattoon area will most likely only get rain.

"If you're planning on traveling tomorrow morning, just after sunrise, it could be slippery spots and ice accumulation on the ground and surfaces, so allow extra time for travel," Baker said. "When we do get an ice storm or some ice, there could be power outages occur overnight and into the day. If we get enough ice, it could weigh down trees and power lines."