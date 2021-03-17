Watch now: Lawmakers have data options for redistricting in Illinois, experts say

The second challenge, he said, is that the state’s congressional and legislative primaries are in early March, one of the earliest primary dates in the country, so maps must be completed in time for potential candidates to know what district they live in so they can circulate petitions to get their names on the primary ballot.

“First, not all states have the opportunity to use an alternative data source because quite a few states say explicitly in their constitution that they must use the decennial census data,” she said. “But (Illinois) is not in that group. It is in the group where the constitution is silent about what the data source would be. So this may be something you would think about.”

Underhill said none of the options available are perfect.

“And if any of them were great, then all of the states wouldn’t be so anxious to wait for the census data, they’d go ahead and use some other source to start with,” she said.

Among the options at Illinois’ disposal, she said, is to use population estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. That survey is conducted every year, but Underhill noted that the Census Bureau compiles rolling five-year estimates that provide the kind of block-level data that can be used for legislative districts.