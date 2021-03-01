Watch now: McLean County coronavirus stats remain lower, steady

BLOOMINGTON — As case numbers continue a steady or downward trend in McLean County, so too does the county's overall test positivity rate.

Health Department officials reported 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday and, with more than 244,700 tests now completed since last year, the county's overall test positivity rate has dropped to 5.9%.

Similarly, the seven-day positivity rate remained steady at 2.3% as of Sunday.

Despite coronavirus statistics trending downward, hospital capacity remains relatively tight: 86% of all hospital beds in the county are filled, with 77% of all intensive care unit beds reported as in-use.

The health department said the total number of patients hospitalized for COVID wasn't available on Monday, but 16 county residents were reported as hospitalized with the virus.

During a press conference Friday, MCHD was not able to provide further information on the consistently-high rate of beds occupied in the county.

Vaccine Update