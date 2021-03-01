Watch now: McLean County coronavirus stats remain lower, steady

BLOOMINGTON — As case numbers continue a steady or downward trend in McLean County, so too does the county's overall test positivity rate.
Health Department officials reported 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday and, with more than 244,700 tests now completed since last year, the county's overall test positivity rate has dropped to 5.9%.
Similarly, the seven-day positivity rate remained steady at 2.3% as of Sunday.
Despite coronavirus statistics trending downward, hospital capacity remains relatively tight: 86% of all hospital beds in the county are filled, with 77% of all intensive care unit beds reported as in-use.
The health department said the total number of patients hospitalized for COVID wasn't available on Monday, but 16 county residents were reported as hospitalized with the virus.
During a press conference Friday, MCHD was not able to provide further information on the consistently-high rate of beds occupied in the county.
Vaccine Update
Also Friday, MCHD said 1,600 doses of vaccine were allocated to the county this week. About "75%" of that shipment is headed to MCHD community partners for clinics outside of the ones the health department holds in conjunction with Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Clinics slated for this week include:
- Tuesday, March 2, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine, including those rescheduled from the clinic on February 19.
- Wednesday, March 3, at the (ARC) for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine.
- Thursday, March 4, at the Grossinger Motors Arena for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their first or second dose of the vaccine.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows more than 35,000 doses of vaccine have been administered between public and private providers to-date.
Nearly 12,000 people have received both doses of vaccine, putting the county's percentage of fully-vaccinated people around 6.9%.