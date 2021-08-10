Watch now: McLean County hits 50% fully vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON — About half of McLean County's overall population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That's according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday that showed 86,706 people have either gotten both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot.

IDPH reports there are about 173,000 people living in McLean County. Those who are fully vaccinated represent 50.17% of the population.

McLean County's percentage still trails that of Illinois overall. IDPH reported Tuesday that 52% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 update

The McLean County Health Department announced an additional 40 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past day. That brings the total confirmed in August's first 10 days to 338 cases.

Since the pandemic's onset last year, confirmed cases now number 19,209. Of those, MCHD said 18,714 of those cases are considered "recovered."

Nearly 400,000 COVID tests have been run for McLean County residents in the past year. As of Monday, about 4.8% of those tests returned positive for the virus.

The county's rolling, seven-day average of confirmed cases ticked up slightly, MCHD reported, with the percentage rising from 3.8% on Sunday to 4.1% Monday.

Two more county residents are reported as hospitalized due to COVID-related complications.

There are now 12 McLean County residents considered COVID patients and between the county's two hospitals, there are 16 such patients.

More than 20 people have been released from isolation, according to MCHD. As of Tuesday, there are 241 people isolating due to exposure, a 24-person drop in the past day.

That brings the county's total of active or ongoing COVID cases — represented by how many county residents are hospitalized and how many are isolating — to about 253.

No additional deaths were reported.

