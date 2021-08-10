Watch now: McLean County hits 50% fully vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON — About half of McLean County's overall population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
That's according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday that showed 86,706 people have either gotten both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot.
IDPH reports there are about 173,000 people living in McLean County. Those who are fully vaccinated represent 50.17% of the population.
McLean County's percentage still trails that of Illinois overall. IDPH reported Tuesday that 52% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 update
The McLean County Health Department announced an additional 40 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past day. That brings the total confirmed in August's first 10 days to 338 cases.
Since the pandemic's onset last year, confirmed cases now number 19,209. Of those, MCHD said 18,714 of those cases are considered "recovered."
