Watch now: McLean County moves to new COVID restrictions level

The move to Tier 2 reopens museums at 25% capacity, allows the return of “lower-risk” youth sports and the return of group fitness class.

But other significant differences between Tier 2 and Tier 3 can be difficult to see, especially since one of the most noted coronavirus mitigation strategies is the inability for bars and restaurants to offer dine-in or indoor service: Tier 2 doesn’t lift that restriction, meaning bars and restaurants are still limited to carry-out only or outdoor dining.

On Thursday, the Illinois Restaurant Association again voiced its opposition to the continued restriction upon indoor services, which have been in effect since Oct. 30 — prior to Tier 3 mitigations.

READ THE REPORT

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Eating and drinking places in Illinois lost 31,000 jobs in November alone,” IRA President and CEO Sam Toia said in a new announcement. “This is the highest rate of hospitality job loss in the entire country, and three times as many as the next closest state. We are also one of only three states with a complete statewide shutdown of indoor dining. Restaurants are out of time, and they need a more reasonable – and immediate – path forward to save the industry.”