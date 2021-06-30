Watch now: Metro East gym sees gymnastics interest increase

GODFREY — A year ago, times were stressful at smaller local gyms. Even at Mid-Illinois Gymnastics in Godfrey, the questions outnumbered the answers. The main reason was the shutdown imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fast forward to today and things are looking better. Much better, in fact. The pandemic appears to be lessening and gyms are open. But there's another reason.

Call it the Olympics Effect.

Or maybe more accurately The Simone Effect.

"There has definitely been an increase in interest because of the Olympics," said Kristin Bower of Mid-Illinois Gymnastics in Godfrey. "And with the Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis, area gyms are receiving more interest."

World champion and some say greatest gymnast of all time Simone Biles has young girls clammoring for a spot on the balance beam or practicing floor routines in their basements.

"The Olympic Trials every four years always have a big impact on our enrollment. Parents see the Olympians on television and they want their kids to follow in those athletes' footsteps.

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials took place in St. Louis last week at the Dome at America's Center, ending Sunday night in front of packed crowds and were nationally televised. And not coincidentally, the interest by youngsters and their parents in getting started in gymnastics has gone up as well.

"And with only 24 days to the Olympics the phone is ringing again and classes are filling up again," Bower said. "Our Olympic Trials just set a record of being the highest-attended ever."

The numbers at Mid-Illinois Gymnastics are encouraging as well, Bower said.

"We are currently up to around 250 gymnasts," she said. " The program is growing again every day."

"The pandemic really affected the number of students that we had in the gym. "

Bower said the down time last year because of the pandemic was stressful for Mid-Illinois and gyms of similar size, but that they were more fortunate than some.

"It affected gyms all over the country," she said. "Empty gyms, no competitions. We made it, but not everybody did. Not every gym survived and not every coach was able to keep coaching. It's not over yet, of course, but it's much better than it was."

And then there's that Olympic tie-in.

"Every Olympic year, there is an increase in interest," she said. "It slowly eases up, then starts up again every four years."

But this Olympic cycle was extended a year, because of the pandemic, to five years.

"That fifth year really hurt," said longtime local gymnastics coach and former standout gymnast Judy Johnson-Durr of Alton. "It was tough on everything, including gymnastics. That time away was difficult."

Indeed. The pandemic forced shutdowns and eventually the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to this year. And even with that, spectators from outside Japan won't be in attendance because of the pandemic rules in Japan.

The Trials were originally set for the Enterprise Center, but were moved because of the clamoring for more tickets and because of the capacity limits put in place because of the pandemic mitigations.

The St. Louis Sports Commission announced in late May that the trials were being moving from the Enterprise Center to The Dome at America's Center. The commission said the trials were sold out at Enterprise Center, but arena capacity limits and other pandemic-related challenges made the change necessary.

Because of the change and the need to operate at a reduced capacity, tickets for the trials at Enterprise Center were not honored at the dome. Ticket holders had their original orders refunded and had to buy tickets again for the dome.

Bower said some of her gym's most dedicated gymnasts continued training, just at home instead of at the gym, during the shutdown and then returned with fervor once it was reopened. She said it was a chance to teach some life lessons to the young athletes.

"We strive to have a first-class program for kids to learn skills for life," Bower said, "and they are able to take that knowledge and become true leaders."

