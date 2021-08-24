Watch now: Midwest Food Bank sending help to northeast, Tennessee

“We are standing by to help our neighbors in the Northeast,” says Tara Ingham, executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal. “Our dedicated volunteers and generous donors allow MFB to bring help and hope to those in need.”
They also are expected to get requests from Tennessee, where heavy rains caused extensive damage. Additionally, the group is shipping earthquake relief sea containers to Haiti, where an earthquake struck on Aug. 14.
Midwest Food Bank has 12 locations, including 10 in the U.S. and one in East Africa and Haiti. Donations are accepted at midwestfoodbank.org.
Farewell dinner for retiring Illinois State President Larry and Marlene Dietz
Dr. Larry and Marlene Dietz
Giana Bianchi, Lynda Lane, Mary Mercer
Duane and Carolyn Yockey
Peggy Hundley, Margie Hohenshell
Laurie Moore, Jenny Hall
Carol Morris, Maureen Lyons
Sonja Reece, Jill Hutchison
Brad and DeAnna Silvey, Tudy Schmied, Linda Herman
Kathy Schniedwind, Leanna Bordner, Tina Kramos
Terry Lindberg, Pat Grogg, Paul Harmon
Sandra Harmon, Marlene Gregor, Sue Edmondson
Greg and Cathy Allen, Kathie and Dr. Alan Chapman
Jan Wohlwend, Karen DeAngelis, Julie Dobski
Julie and Bob Dobski
Mia Quigg holding Josiah
Marlene and Larry Dietz holding a portrait of themselves
Annette Rush, Mary Gemberling
Dr. Jan Murphy
The crowd beginning to stand for Marlene and Larry Dietz
Colleen and Kim Kannaday
Larry Ebbers
Donald McHenry
Doug Collins
The Honorable James Knecht
Cheryl Magnuson, Sahan Kuruppuaratchi
Rene Shingles, Mary Peterson
Aidan Walton, Janelle Rogers
Doris Houston, Angel Hicks
Nancy and Former State Senator Bill Brady
Joe Casto, Rachel Bowden
Craig and Sheri Gatto
Rod and Brenda Weigelmann
Brian and Aimee Beam
Gina Bianchi, State Rep. Dan Brady
Julie Payne, Stephen Kern
JoEllen and Bob Bahnsen
Morgan and Nick Lurkins
Leni Kuntz, Brian Wipperman, Josh and Courtney Thomas, Nick and Morgan Lurkins
Julie Dobski, John and Jan Wohlwend, Jonell Kehias
Karen and Tony DeAngelis
Live Music
15th President of ISU David Strand with wife Trudy
Brian Satorius, 47, of Petersburg was pronounced dead in Springfield on Friday after first responders removed him from a grain bin he became trapped in in rural Petersburg, Menard County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis said.
With COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday vaccine booster shots will be recommended and readily available to the public in the coming weeks.