Watch now: Midwest Food Bank sending help to northeast, Tennessee

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is providing assistance to Haiti and different parts of the U.S. following dangerous weather events recently.

A semi-truck load of family food boxes and hygiene kits is being sent to the Northeast, where Tropical Storm Henri inundated communities.

“We are standing by to help our neighbors in the Northeast,” says Tara Ingham, executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal. “Our dedicated volunteers and generous donors allow MFB to bring help and hope to those in need.”

They also are expected to get requests from Tennessee, where heavy rains caused extensive damage. Additionally, the group is shipping earthquake relief sea containers to Haiti, where an earthquake struck on Aug. 14.

Midwest Food Bank has 12 locations, including 10 in the U.S. and one in East Africa and Haiti. Donations are accepted at midwestfoodbank.org.

