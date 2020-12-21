Watch now: More than 63,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Illinois since shots arrived last week

A week after the first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine arrived in Illinois, more than 63,000 health care workers across the state have received their first of two doses of the immunization, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Monday.
That total does not include vaccinations in the city of Chicago, which received its own shipment of the vaccine.
The state has been allocated an additional 60,450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, the bulk of which will be set aside for a federal partnership with CVS and Deerfield-based Walgreens to immunize nursing home residents, according to the governor’s office. The program is expected to begin vaccinations next week.
The remaining 20,000 doses are expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday at hospitals statewide that have the ultracold freezer equipment required to store the Pfizer vaccine.
Illinois also expects to receive about 174,000 doses of a second vaccine, from Moderna, on Wednesday and Thursday. The doses, which can be stored at regular freezer temperatures, also will go directly to hospitals to continue ramping up the immunization of health care workers.
The federal Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine, which also requires two doses.
A record number of Illinois nursing home residents with COVID-19 died in the past week, as people in long-term care have tried to hold out unt…
While the arrival of more vaccine doses is welcome news, Illinois’ second shipment of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is significantly smaller than state officials anticipated. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said its Operation Warp Speed is still on track to make available 20 million doses by the end of the year.
Together with Chicago and a handful of local health departments that got direct shipments, Illinois received about 109,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first week. Those shots were earmarked for health care workers serving the 50 counties in the state with the highest per capita death rates from the coronavirus.
On Monday, Illinois logged its lowest number of newly reported daily coronavirus infections in nearly two months, with 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.
The last time the daily number of new coronavirus cases was below 5,000 was Oct. 27, as the state was starting to see an aggressive fall resurgence of the illness.
At that time, the state was reporting only newly confirmed cases, and has since begun combining new daily confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.
The daily case numbers the state reports tend to be lower on Mondays due to weekend lags.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests was 7.5% for the period ending Sunday.
The new cases reported on Monday came out of a batch of 86,454 tests conducted during a 24-hour period, for a daily case positivity rate of roughly 5.4%.
The state surpassed the 900,000-case mark over the weekend, and with Monday’s numbers the known case count statewide grew to 905,069.
The state also reported another 98 deaths on Monday, raising the death toll to 15,299 throughout the pandemic. Monday was the second consecutive day the number of deaths reported in a 24-hour period was in the double digits, after 12 days in a row with daily death tolls over 100.
As of Sunday night, 4,460 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state, with 981 in intensive care units and 546 patients on ventilators. Those figures have dropped gradually over the past several weeks — there were more than 6,000 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in the state in late November.
