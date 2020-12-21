Watch now: More than 63,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Illinois since shots arrived last week

The federal Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine, which also requires two doses.

Record number of COVID-19 deaths hit Illinois nursing homes A record number of Illinois nursing home residents with COVID-19 died in the past week, as people in long-term care have tried to hold out unt…

While the arrival of more vaccine doses is welcome news, Illinois’ second shipment of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is significantly smaller than state officials anticipated. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said its Operation Warp Speed is still on track to make available 20 million doses by the end of the year.

Together with Chicago and a handful of local health departments that got direct shipments, Illinois received about 109,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first week. Those shots were earmarked for health care workers serving the 50 counties in the state with the highest per capita death rates from the coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, Illinois logged its lowest number of newly reported daily coronavirus infections in nearly two months, with 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

The last time the daily number of new coronavirus cases was below 5,000 was Oct. 27, as the state was starting to see an aggressive fall resurgence of the illness.

At that time, the state was reporting only newly confirmed cases, and has since begun combining new daily confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.