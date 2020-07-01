Watch now: Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois. Here's what you need to know.

The Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act does give municipalities the authority to ban them, however, so you may want to check with your city or township.

What kind of fireworks can't you use on your own?

Consumer fireworks are not allowed for personal use, and only some are legal with a consumer display permit issued by local authorities.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, consumer fireworks are those purchased from a reputable fireworks retailer establishment or from a fireworks stand registered with the office. These fireworks are labeled with the words "1.4 Consumer Fireworks," which indicates it was manufactured appropriately and for non-professional use. These can only be sold to permit holders.

There are several types of consumer fireworks, but only some are allowed for displays. Those include cones, like "showers of sparks," fountains or repeaters (also called "cakes") and mines, comets, tubes, shells, "fancy florals" and parachutes.

What fireworks are totally prohibited in the state?