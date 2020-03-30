WATCH NOW: 461 new cases of coronavirus disease reported in Illinois

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 461 new cases of coronavirus disease statewide and that eight people who tested positive have died.

One of the fatalities was a male inmate at Stateville Correctional Center, the agency said.

Additionally, 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff are also being isolated.

Clark, Crawford, Marion, Randolph, and Saline counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,057 cases, including 73 deaths, in 52 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.