WATCH NOW: 461 new cases of coronavirus disease reported in Illinois

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 461 new cases of coronavirus disease statewide and that eight people who tested positive have died.
One of the fatalities was a male inmate at Stateville Correctional Center, the agency said.
Additionally, 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff are also being isolated.
Clark, Crawford, Marion, Randolph, and Saline counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,057 cases, including 73 deaths, in 52 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday said that Illinois will more than double the number of daily COVID-19 tests it can administer as the number of cases surged.
The governor said Illinois will increase its daily testing capacity from about 4,000 to 10,000 within 10 days. He said more workers are being added at labs, along with new technology.
He added that he spoke with Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories, which has made a portable rapid test, to ask that the state gets first dibs. The medical device maker says its cartridge-based test, approved Friday, delivers results within minutes.
“Based on science, data, and the guidance of health experts, our approach to fighting this virus is two-pronged: suppress the spread and increase hospital capacity to meet the need,” Pritzker said Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
