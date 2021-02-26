Watch now: Officials announce federal vaccination site at Chicago’s United Center

The United Center Community Vaccination Center, managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will have the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day with vaccine supply being delivered directly to the new facility from the federal government. This allotment will be separate from the state and city of Chicago’s existing supply.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vaccines that will be supplied at this site could include the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, Pritzker said, but that is dependent on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel grants the vaccine Emergency Use Authorization. The panel was set to meet Friday to make a final decision.

The United Center will be a “federally-supported, state managed, locally executed evolution,” said Kevin Sligh, acting administrator for FEMA Region 5. The mass vaccination site will be supported by the U.S. Department of Defense, the state of Illinois, Cook County and the city of Chicago.

Vaccinations at the site will be administered by appointment only, with seniors age 65 years or older granted first access to appointments before the site opens in early March. There is not a set date that the advanced appointment access for seniors will open, but Pritzker said it will be sometime before the site opens for operation.