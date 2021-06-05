Watch now: Pantagraph's 'Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny' chronicles historic sites

A point of view that defines America from the air is the goal of a long-term project that employs the use of drones and video at Lee newspapers across the country.

As part of this effort, The Pantagraph is launching the first of a three-part project called “Uniquely Illinois,” with publication of a three-minute video documentary. “Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny” is at at pantagraph.com.

Jeff Carney, Lee Enterprises senior manager for video and audio, said the acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, at many of the company’s 75 daily newspapers, including The Pantagraph, allows photographers to define what makes each state unique across the country. Lee newspapers are in 26 states.

“Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny” examines the Illinois countryside, the people and the communities where Abraham Lincoln practiced law and ultimately led to his becoming, who some say today, maybe America’s greatest president.

The three-minute-long Pantagraph video looks at Lincoln’s 8th Circuit ride that spanned the years from 1837 to 1858 across 14 counties in Central Illinois.

The video relies on the work of Lincoln historian Guy Fraker, a Bloomington attorney who has spent the last several years researching Lincoln’s legal practice. Fraker has published two books, “Lincoln’s Ladder to the Presidency: The Eighth Judicial Circuit” and “Looking for Lincoln in Illinois: A Guide to Lincoln’s Eighth Judicial Circuit.”

In the video, Fraker puts Lincoln’s practice into perspective, showing how the 500-mile-long circuit rides allowed him to make friends with people like Bloomington’s Judge David Davis, who was ultimately responsible for helping Lincoln become president.

Fraker said Lincoln’s circuit ride by horseback gave him the time to think about the great problems facing America in the mid-1800s.

“The great thinkers in our country, some of the great presidents, Jefferson and Madison, were slave owners,” Fraker said.

“They had the time to think because they had these guys working in the fields. Lincoln had no such backup to do his work.”

Lincoln, “one of the great thinkers in the history of our country, had the time to think and mull these ideas over while riding those endless miles on the circuit,” he said.

Besides this spring’s Lincoln video, two other Illinois drone video projects are planned. “Illinois, Fun on the Water” will be published this summer and “Illinois, America’s Breadbasket," which will be published later this fall.

