 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pantagraph's 'Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny' chronicles historic sites
top story
‘UNIQUELY ILLINOIS’

Watch now: Pantagraph's 'Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny' chronicles historic sites

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
051521-blm-loc-1lincolndrone

The Mount Pulaski Courthouse is photographed from the air with a drone and is featured in “Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny," a look at what makes Illinois unique. The video airs today on pantagraph.com.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

The first part of the video drone series "Uniquely Illinois" looks at Abraham Lincoln's relationship to the land and people of the state.

A point of view that defines America from the air is the goal of a long-term project that employs the use of drones and video at Lee newspapers across the country.

As part of this effort, The Pantagraph is launching the first of a three-part project called “Uniquely Illinois,” with publication of a three-minute video documentary. “Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny” is at at pantagraph.com.

Jeff Carney, Lee Enterprises senior manager for video and audio, said the acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, at many of the company’s 75 daily newspapers, including The Pantagraph, allows photographers to define what makes each state unique across the country. Lee newspapers are in 26 states.

051521-blm-loc-3lincolndrone

A portrait of Abraham Lincoln hangs in the courthouse in Mount Pulaski where he once practiced law.

“Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny” examines the Illinois countryside, the people and the communities where Abraham Lincoln practiced law and ultimately led to his becoming, who some say today, maybe America’s greatest president.

The three-minute-long Pantagraph video looks at Lincoln’s 8th Circuit ride that spanned the years from 1837 to 1858 across 14 counties in Central Illinois.

The video relies on the work of Lincoln historian Guy Fraker, a Bloomington attorney who has spent the last several years researching Lincoln’s legal practice. Fraker has published two books, “Lincoln’s Ladder to the Presidency: The Eighth Judicial Circuit” and “Looking for Lincoln in Illinois: A Guide to Lincoln’s Eighth Judicial Circuit.”

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
051521-blm-loc-2lincolndrone

Lincoln historian and author Guy Fraker, who provided much of the research behind “Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny,” talks about the 16th president on April 27 in his Bloomington office. The video airs today on Pantagraph.com.

In the video, Fraker puts Lincoln’s practice into perspective, showing how the 500-mile-long circuit rides allowed him to make friends with people like Bloomington’s Judge David Davis, who was ultimately responsible for helping Lincoln become president.

Fraker said Lincoln’s circuit ride by horseback gave him the time to think about the great problems facing America in the mid-1800s.

“The great thinkers in our country, some of the great presidents, Jefferson and Madison, were slave owners,” Fraker said.

“They had the time to think because they had these guys working in the fields. Lincoln had no such backup to do his work.”

Lincoln, “one of the great thinkers in the history of our country, had the time to think and mull these ideas over while riding those endless miles on the circuit,” he said.

051521-blm-loc-4lincolndrone

The sculpture group "Convergence of Purpose" memorializes the efforts of Jesse Fell, left, and Judge David Davis, right, to convince Abraham Lincoln, center, to run for president. The sculpture is in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

Besides this spring’s Lincoln video, two other Illinois drone video projects are planned. “Illinois, Fun on the Water” will be published this summer and “Illinois, America’s Breadbasket," which will be published later this fall.

+4 
David Proeber hedshot

David

Proeber
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois Medicaid companies rake in record profits from pandemic

Illinois Medicaid companies rake in record profits from pandemic

The for-profit insurance companies running Illinois Medicaid collected hundreds of millions of dollars in extra profits during the COVID-19 pandemic — much of it for services never provided to patients, an investigation by the Better Government Association has found.

COVID-19 shot comes with a free beer under new Illinois law

COVID-19 shot comes with a free beer under new Illinois law

The plan intends to draw customers back to the bar by offering a free drink with proof of vaccination. It also extends the pandemic-era law that allows the sale of cocktails for pickup or delivery, which helped liquor sellers through the crisis which closed many business doors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bill Flick's 1982 Oval Office interview with President Reagan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News