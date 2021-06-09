Watch now: Phase 5 starts Friday. What changes and when?

When enters phase five Friday it will be the first time in more than a year that there are no limitations on the size of gatherings and most public activities.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pritzker said it this way: “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before — returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place.”

Here is a guide for what to expect.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0