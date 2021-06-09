 Skip to main content
Watch now: Phase 5 starts Friday. What changes and when?

Travel Order - File Photo

A sign about COVID-19 travel orders Feb. 14, 2021, at Terminal 5 of O'Hare International Airport.

 BRIAN CASSELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
When enters phase five Friday it will be the first time in more than a year that there are no limitations on the size of gatherings and most public activities.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the plans for full reopening.

Pritzker said it this way: “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before — returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place.”

Here is a guide for what to expect.

