Watch now: Pritzker activates Illinois National Guard to help Chicago police

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated the Illinois National Guard after violence erupted in Chicago over the death of George Floyd.

A total of 375 members will be helping the Chicago Police Department on managing street closures and "not interfere with peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment right," the governor's office said in a statement.

“This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism. To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change," Pritzker said in a statement.

Protests and riots filled streets of numerous cities following a video showing Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Violence shook not only the streets of New York and Los Angeles, but dozens of smaller communities such as Fargo, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska. The damage extended even to buildings near the White House.