Watch now: Pritzker activates Illinois National Guard to help Chicago police

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated the Illinois National Guard after violence erupted in Chicago over the death of George Floyd.
A total of 375 members will be helping the Chicago Police Department on managing street closures and "not interfere with peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment right," the governor's office said in a statement.
“This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism. To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change," Pritzker said in a statement.
Protests and riots filled streets of numerous cities following a video showing Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Violence shook not only the streets of New York and Los Angeles, but dozens of smaller communities such as Fargo, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska. The damage extended even to buildings near the White House.
The Indianapolis mayor imposed an overnight curfew Sunday after two nights of violent protest over police mistreatment of African Americans that caused widespread damage downtown and included several shootings. Two people died.
At least 13 police officers were injured in Philadelphia, and at least four police vehicles were set on fire. In New York, a video showed two police cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators who were pushing a barricade against one of them and pelting it with objects. Several people were knocked to the ground. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.
Curfews also were imposed in Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. About 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C.
In Minneapolis, the city where the protests began, police, state troopers and National Guard members moved in soon after an 8 p.m. curfew took effect Saturday to break up demonstrations. The show of force came after three days in which police largely avoided engaging protesters, and after the state poured more than 4,000 National Guard troops into Minneapolis. Authorities said that number would soon rise to nearly 11,000.
Protests and rallies also were held in East Peoria, Decatur, Bloomington and Charleston.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Chicago officials took extraordinary steps Sunday to patrol and restrict access to the city's downtown in the hopes of preventing further chaos after a night of tense protests over the death of George Floyd that included violent clashes, hundreds of arrests and smashed windows at stores and banks.
Photos: Chicago protests turn violent
Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago
Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago
Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago
Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago
Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago
Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago
Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago
Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago
US-NEWS-PEACEFUL-DEMONSTRATIONS-DESCEND-INTO-VIOLENCE-TB.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!