Watch now: Pritzker addresses stay-at-home order changes, congregation's planned gathering

The state is “staying the course of making sure that we’re keeping an eye on the health and safety of every Illinoisan, wherever they live,” the governor said.

While the order does not ease restrictions for religious gatherings, one congregation on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the governor and others and said it planned to host services this weekend.

The Beloved Church in Lena alleges the state breached its First Amendment right to practice religion.

Pritzker said this religious institution is “a bit of an outlier,” because many faith leaders across Illinois have found “new ways” to connect with their parishioners.

“Nobody is going to run in and break up a gathering of churchgoers at that moment, but I will tell you that there are consequences, of course,” Pritzker said. “The state has the ability to enforce orders. But we've been looking to people to do the right thing and they should do the right thing, and I think the parishioners, by the way, ought to do the right thing and ask those who are faith leaders, either not to hold those services or simply ask that they have something online.”

He added those who attend the services might infect others.