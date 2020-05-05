Watch now: Pritzker announces 5 phases of reopening Illinois

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a "five-phase plan focused on saving lives, livelihood, and safely reopening Illinois."
The plan, called Restore Illinois, creates four regions of the state, "each with the ability to independently move through a phased approach: Northeast Illinois; North-Central Illinois; Central Illinois; and Southern Illinois."
The Illinois Department of Public Health will determine when a region can move to the next phase.
"The five-phase plan is guided by public health metrics designed to provide a framework for reopening businesses, education, and recreational activities in each phase. This initial plan can and will be updated as research and science develop and as the potential for effective treatments or vaccines is realized," the governor's office said in a statement.
The five phases of reopening for each health region are as follows:
Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.
Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.
Phase 3 – Recovery: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pritzker on Tuesday said the state is currently in the second phase. How each phase is adopted is "guided by public health metrics designed to provide a framework for reopening businesses, education, and recreational activities. This initial plan can and will be updated as research and science develop and as the potential for effective treatments or vaccines is realized."
"We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished – and to do so in a way that best supports our residents’ health and our healthcare systems, and saves the most lives,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Restore Illinois is a public health plan to safely reintroduce the parts of our lives that have been put on hold in our fight against COVID-19. This is also a data-driven plan that operates on a region-by-region basis, a recognition that reality on the ground looks different in different areas of our state.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday also announced 2,122 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Tuesday, including 176 additional deaths:
- Bureau County: 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 2 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 20 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 8 males 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 3 females 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 40s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McDonough County: 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 2 females 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Union County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 females 90s
IDPH is reporting a total of 65,962 cases, including 2,838 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,139 specimens for a total of 346,286.
