Watch now: Illinois reports 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 as Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted the state is making progress in multiple areas

Illinois’ total number of cases is now 63,840. The IDPH on Monday also reported 46 additional deaths – the lowest daily number since April 19 – related to novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 2,662. A model that Pritzker’s administration released last month showed Illinois’ peak daily deaths were estimated to reach between 50 and 150, a range above Monday’s count. 

“I want to remind everyone that snapshots in time alone are not enough to offer a full understanding of where we are, but together they can offer some indication of how things are trending,” Pritzker said Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. 

The governor noted that health department data shows the state is making progress on hospitalizations and ventilator use as both metrics have shrunk in the past month.

After the number of people hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19 peaked at 4,999 on April 19, Pritzker said, that number had dipped to 4,493 on Monday. 

Additionally, the percentage of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has decreased from 40 percent on April 19 to 33 percent on Monday. The number of beds that exist, however, has increased during that time from 3,134 to 3,681. 

Pritzker also said the percentage of ventilators being used by Illinois coronavirus patients is shrinking.

“From a statewide standpoint, we’ve continued to see a slight downward trend on this metric,” Pritzker said, from 29 percent of ventilator inventory used by COVID-19 patients on April 6 to 22 percent on Monday.

There were 13,834 new tests for the virus completed in the past 24 hours, IDPH reported. That is a statewide positivity rate of about 17 percent.

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving a daily update on coronavirus cases in Illinois.  

The state Department of Public Health on Monday announced 2,341 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.

The following 46 additional deaths also were announced:

  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
  • Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Macon County: 1 male 70s
  • Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
  • Monroe County: 1 male 70s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 100+
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 50s

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 63,840 cases, including 2,662 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 333,147 specimens for a total of 13,834.

