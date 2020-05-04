Watch now: Illinois reports 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 as Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted the state is making progress in multiple areas.

Illinois’ total number of cases is now 63,840. The IDPH on Monday also reported 46 additional deaths – the lowest daily number since April 19 – related to novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 2,662. A model that Pritzker’s administration released last month showed Illinois’ peak daily deaths were estimated to reach between 50 and 150, a range above Monday’s count.

“I want to remind everyone that snapshots in time alone are not enough to offer a full understanding of where we are, but together they can offer some indication of how things are trending,” Pritzker said Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.

The governor noted that health department data shows the state is making progress on hospitalizations and ventilator use as both metrics have shrunk in the past month.