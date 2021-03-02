Watch now: Pritzker announces new vaccine site in Aurora, state prepares for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

As of Monday night, 1,231 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 281 patients were reported in intensive care unit beds and 148 were reported on ventilators. The hospital bed and ICU usage both represented the lowest points since the state began reporting the numbers in April.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered reached its highest to date at 80,416 doses. On Monday, 61,061 doses were administered in Illinois. As of Monday night, a total of 2.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 324,827 for long-term care facilities.

Pritzker said at Tuesday’s news conference that one in six Illinois residents have received the first dose of the vaccine. A total of 6.8 percent of the population has received both doses.

“With public commitments from the White House to send an average of at least 100,000 doses per day to Illinois by mid-March, we are getting closer and closer to widespread availability. That's what we all want,” Pritzker said.

IDPH has reported a total of more than 1.18 million cases of COVID-19 of 18.2 million total test results reported, including 20,583 total deaths since the pandemic began.