Watch now: Pritzker calls for national mask mandate in congressional testimony

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for a national mask mandate, a national containment strategy for COVID-19 and additional federal aid for states to offset large revenue losses created by the pandemic in testimony before a Congressional committee on Wednesday.

Pritzker said a national containment strategy for the highly contagious COVID-19 should involve additional testing and contact tracing.

“It may even mean national restrictions that will be followed in every state,” Pritzker said, testifying remotely to the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.

The mask mandate that took effect in Illinois May 1 “aligns with our most significant downward shifts in our infection rate,” Pritzker said. “It’s not too late for the federal government to make an impact. In fact, it’s more important than ever.”

The governor also called for more clarity from the federal government regarding insurance coverage and coronavirus testing.

“Testing in not a one-off tactic. We need regular testing across our population,” Pritzker said. “That means people need to know their insurance will cover their testing every time.”