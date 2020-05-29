Watch now: Pritzker calls Trump tweets about Minneapolis 'reprehensible'

Trump and Pritzker have clashed over the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, in his tweets, borrowed a phrase once used by former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in a 1967 speech outlining his department’s efforts to “combat young hoodlums who have taken advantage of the civil rights campaign.” In the speech, Headley said his department had been successful “because I've let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

“We don’t mind being accused of police brutality,” he said in the same speech, according to news reports from the time.

The White House did not respond to questions about where Trump had heard the phrase and what he meant by it. But Trump said Friday afternoon that he had meant that, “Looting leads to shooting.”

“I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means,” he tweeted. “It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”