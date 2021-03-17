Watch now: Pritzker condemns Georgia mass shooting as 'an attack on all of our communities'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed support for the state's Asian American and Pacific Islander communities Wednesday after eight people, most of Asian descent, were shot to death at Georgia massage parlors.
Pritzker, speaking during a visit to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, condemned the "appalling violence," which he said stood in contrast to the values of Illinoisans.
"This mass shooting is an attack on all of our communities," he said, "and an attack like this, which reeks of racialized misogyny, and comes on the heels of a year in which the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities experienced so much racist scapegoating for the COVID-19 pandemic, damages the soul of inclusion, the very thing that all of us standing here believe in."
Six of the victims were identified as Asian and seven were women. Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police the attack was not racially motivated, and police said it appeared it may not have been.
Pritzker noted that the investigation is ongoing, but said he was sure of one thing: "Illinois stands with the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities."
"Ours is a welcoming state, today and always," he said. "Our great obligation is to live up to our ideals, to allow all of our residents to find safety and community and joy in who they are and where they come from. That is the Illinois that our children deserve."
The attacks began Tuesday evening, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, officials said. About an hour later, police responding to a call about a robbery found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. Officers then learned of a call reporting shots fired across the street, at Aromatherapy Spa, and found another woman apparently shot dead.
It was not clear if Long ever went to the parlors where the shootings occurred; one official said he had while another indicated he may have only visited businesses like them. Authorities also said he was planning to go to Florida in a plot to attack “some type of porn industry."
"He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told reporters.
Vice President Kamala Harris expressed support to the Asian American community, as she sent condolences to the victims’ families.
“We’re not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people,” said Harris, who is the first Black and South Asian woman to hold the office of vice president.
Over the past year, thousands of cases of abuse have been reported to an anti-hate group that tracks incidents against Asian Americans, and hate crimes in general are at the highest level in more than a decade.
“We are heartbroken by these acts of violence,” Asian Americans Advancing Justice — Atlanta said in a statement. “While the details of the shootings are still emerging, the broader context cannot be ignored. The shootings happened under the trauma of increasing violence against Asian Americans nationwide, fueled by white supremacy and systemic racism.”
The Associated Press contributed.