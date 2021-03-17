Watch now: Pritzker condemns Georgia mass shooting as 'an attack on all of our communities'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed support for the state's Asian American and Pacific Islander communities Wednesday after eight people, most of Asian descent, were shot to death at Georgia massage parlors.

Pritzker, speaking during a visit to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, condemned the "appalling violence," which he said stood in contrast to the values of Illinoisans.

"This mass shooting is an attack on all of our communities," he said, "and an attack like this, which reeks of racialized misogyny, and comes on the heels of a year in which the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities experienced so much racist scapegoating for the COVID-19 pandemic, damages the soul of inclusion, the very thing that all of us standing here believe in."

Six of the victims were identified as Asian and seven were women. Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police the attack was not racially motivated, and police said it appeared it may not have been.

Pritzker noted that the investigation is ongoing, but said he was sure of one thing: "Illinois stands with the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities."