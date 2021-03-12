Watch now: Pritzker 'confident' Illinois can meet Biden’s May 1 deadline for making all adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

Equity in health care during the pandemic has been a major theme for Pritzker, who was joined at Loretto Hospital on Friday by a bipartisan group of lawmakers for the signing of a bill creating a new $150 million-per-year program to fund local collaborations aimed at reducing disparities in health care.

The hospital transformation program, which will be funded through state and federal Medicaid money, is designed to give local providers a role in crafting new approaches to address gaps in health care, supporters said.

State Rep. Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat who sponsored the legislation in the House, said lawmakers had already been working on a transformation plan when the coronavirus struck.

When lawmakers met for a brief emergency session last spring, Harris said, “we were just starting to get our arms around the fact that some communities suffered far, far more than others, that there was death and disease that impacted some of our neighbors far more than maybe others.

“We knew we had to put aside all the work we had done and start over to be sure that as we made these plans, we were really addressing the disparities that were highlighted by COVID.”