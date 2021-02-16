Watch now: Pritzker declares disaster proclamation after storm

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation for Illinois on Tuesday, after a winter storm blanketed wide sections of the state with snow and caused power outages.

The declaration means Illinois can tap additional state help and seek federal assistance. Parts of the Chicago area got up to a foot and a half of snow, shuttering schools to in-person classes as officials urged residents to stay off the snow-filled roads.

Roughly 7,000 Illinois households were without power, according to Pritzker's office.

“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We are also working with our federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills.”