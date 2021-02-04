Watch now: Pritzker diverts federal program vaccine to other priorities

Long-term care residents are in the first wave of prioritized populations, called Phase 1a, along with front-line health care workers. Of 496,100 doses delivered to the pharmacy program, 35% have been administered to long-term care residents.

The state is allowing Phase 1b qualifiers to sign up, including people over 65 and other essential workers. Roughly 3.2 million people qualify.

The list grew on Wednesday by 177. Pritzker announced that after a request from the General Assembly, he would allow 118 state representatives and 59 state senators to get shots as part of Phase 1b to encourage lawmakers to “engage in a robust and productive schedule in coming weeks and months.”

That provision currently does not include legislative staff, however, and after canceling most of the body's session last spring because of COVID-19 transmission fears, leaders of both Houses said this week they would begin work this year through video conference.

“The issues and challenges facing the General Assembly are enormous, so this is a welcomed step in the interest of government functionality and safety,” the new House speaker, Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside, said in a statement. He said the shots would not be required.