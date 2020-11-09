 Skip to main content
Watch now: Pritzker expected to announce new restrictions for Southern Illinois as COVID-19 spreads
State officials are expected to announce new restrictions for the Southern Illinois region to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. J.B. Prtizker, during a visit to Carbondale in late October, announced new restrictions for Region 5, which encompasses Southern Illinois, that included closing restaurants and bars to indoor service, and limiting gatherings to 25 people. Since then, the entire state has been placed under Tier 1 restrictions.

Today, Prtizker is expected to announce that Region 5, along with select other regions, is moving into Tier 2 mitigation, according to Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro. The new restrictions will continue to allow outdoor dining, but limit tables to no more than six people. Also, public and private gatherings will be limited in size to no more than 10 people.

The new restrictions will take effect Wednesday at midnight.

The governor is scheduled to speak to the media at 2:30 p.m.

