Watch now: Pritzker expects Illinois to hit 100,000 daily vaccines in mid-March

“You're looking at a distinction that from a clinical standpoint, or from an epidemiological standpoint, is very minor compared to what we really are hoping for which is decreases in death and decreases in severe illness where they all match up between the three vaccines,” she said. “The most important thing, though, is that when these vaccines come on the market, if you have an option to any of these three, get one of them.”

While Pritzker said nearly one in seven Illinoisans has had at least one dose of a vaccine, he said he could not predict when the state can progress from Phase 4 of reopening to Phase 5, which is essentially back to normal with larger public gatherings allowed.

Entering Phase 5 is dependent on a widely available vaccine or treatment, or the end of the virus’ spread.

“I've said from early on that what we need is an effective vaccine that we can widely distribute or a very effective treatment that we could widely distribute and we're getting there,” he said. “We need to get closer to herd immunity for everybody to feel that we are beyond Phase 4, and for us to actually be able to reopen everything entirely.”