Watch now: Pritzker pushes back on criticisms of state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

State senators from both parties asked for more transparency from the administration regarding the distribution of vaccines in a pair of letters to the governor’s office this week.

In a letter to the governor on Thursday, Senate Republicans said “Illinois has failed its residents.”

“We are asking for you to provide a clear explanation to legislators and to the citizens of Illinois as to why Illinois is among the worst states in regard to getting vaccines out to those who need it most,” the GOP Senators wrote in the letter. “With all due respect, blaming the previous President, the federal government and CVS/Walgreens simply will not suffice.”

Pritzker said Thursday that he had spoken to leaders from Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, and said the companies plan to have the first round of vaccinations at assisted living and long-term care facilities complete by Feb. 15.

“I’m pleased to see that things are improving in that regard,” Pritzker said in a Thursday news conference at J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero. “The state is doing everything we can to help them along in that process.”