Watch now: Pritzker readies National Guard after Breonna Taylor decision

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge Louisville officers in the March death of Breonna Taylor and called for protests of the decision to be peaceful.
“This is, to put it simply, a gross miscarriage of justice,” Pritzker said. “The circumstances surrounding Breonna Taylor’s death brings an overwhelming sense of rage, of passion, of sorrow, to so many … Our justice system has a long history of failing Black Americans.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that only one officer, Brett Hankison, would be indicted on three charges of wanton endangerment for shooting 10 rounds into an apartment neighboring Taylor’s that was occupied by three people. Hankison was dismissed in June.
The indictment does not mention Taylor or her death. Cameron said the FBI is still investigating whether officers violated Taylor’s civil rights.
The Taylor family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive,” and protesters shouting, “No justice, no peace!” began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept.
Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for the nationwide protests that have gripped the nation since May — drawing attention to entrenched racism and demanding police reform. Taylor’s image has been painted on streets, emblazoned on protest signs and silk-screened on T-shirts worn by celebrities.
The charges drew immediate sadness, frustration and anger that the grand jury did not go further. The wanton endangerment charges each carry a sentence of up to five years.
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.
The case exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans, and the laws under which those officers are charged, which regularly favor working police and do not often result in steep criminal accusations.
At a news conference, Cameron spoke to that disconnect.
“Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief,” Cameron told reporters after the charges were announced.
“But my heart breaks for the loss of Miss Taylor. And I’ve said that repeatedly. My mother, if something was to happen to me, would find it very hard,” he added, choking up.
But Cameron, who is the state's first Black attorney general, said the officers acted in self-defense after Taylor's boyfriend fired at them. He added that Hankison and the two other officers who entered Taylor’s apartment announced themselves before entering — and so did not execute the warrant as “no-knock,” according to the investigation.
“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by (Officers Jonathan) Mattingly and (Myles) Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves," he said. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death.”
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when police burst in, hitting Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge. Walker told police he heard knocking but didn’t know who was coming into the home and fired in self-defense.
A Republican, Cameron is a protégé of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has been tagged by some as his heir apparent. His was also one of 20 names on President Donald Trump’s list to fill a future Supreme Court vacancy.
Asked about the decision at a White House event, Trump said he hadn't had time to consider it yet but would comment when he had. He added: “My message is that I love the Black community, and that I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton on Wednesday noted that Taylor was the same age as her own daughter.
“Today, justice was denied. Breonna was shot to death in her own home … Her life was taken, a life of value and promise,” she said.
Anticipating public protest and large gatherings in the aftermath of the announcement, Lightfoot called for peace.
“I know that many, upon hearing of this verdict, will feel confusion and anger and disbelief and many of you will want to express yourselves,” Lightfoot said. “I want you to know that I support you and will do everything in my power to protect you as you voice your righteous anger.”
Pritzker earlier Wednesday said the National Guard was at the ready but the state wouldn’t activate soldiers “until they’re needed.”
Lawmakers across the state expressed indignation at the lack of charges for Taylor’s death in statements and over social media.
“The fact that none of the officers was charged directly for Breonna’s death makes it clear that our justice system does not equally value Black life, and that has to change,” state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, said in a release.
“Breonna Taylor should be alive right now. We keep seeing the same stories over and over again,” state Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, wrote in another. “It is exhausting and upsetting; 2020 has shown just how flawed our institutions are within a system stacked against us. Do not let anyone shut down the fight for a better world.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case but not for her death
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case but not for her death
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case but not for her death
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case but not for her death
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case but not for her death
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case but not for her death
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case but not for her death
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case but not for her death
Black attorney general chokes up during Taylor announcement
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!